ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah port breaks cargo records amid import surge

By Russ Bynum
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nebnn_0gtYlsXf00
FILE – Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority’s Port of Savannah in Savannah, Ga., Wednesday, Sept. 29,… Read More

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah saw record-breaking cargo volumes this past fiscal year amid a surge in imports and West Coast backlogs that prompted shippers to reroute goods to the East Coast.

The Georgia Ports Authority said Tuesday that its docks in Savannah handled nearly 5.8 million container units of imports and exports in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s an increase of 8% from a year ago, when Savannah exceeded 5 million container units for the first time.

The executive director of Georgia’s ports said the growth has been “stunning.” Savannah is scrambling to keep up with demand, with roughly 40 ships waiting offshore Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Industry
Local
Georgia Government
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Savannah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy