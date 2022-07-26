Aiken County woman charged with murder

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 29-year-old Mateka Destanique Williams with the murder of William Henry Dunbar.

On May 29, 2022, Williams shot Dunbar at a residence in Williston. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Dunbar lying in a pool of blood with two female acquaintances by his side. He was pronounced dead on scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

SLED agents were requested by Chief James Gainey of the Williston Police Department on May

29, 2022 to investigate the homicide.

Williams was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center. This case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.