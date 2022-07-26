5 Accused of Assault to Return to Court in August

Five men accused of assaulting a restaurant manager last week in downtown Huntington are scheduled to return to court in August.

Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said Monday that the five were released on their own recognizance, with pre-trial supervision, after a judge turned down the prosecutor’s bail request of $50,000.

They face charges of assault and second-degree riot after they were accused of harassing patrons sitting outside Vauxhall restaurant on July 19 and then beating the restaurant manager who had intervened, police said. The manager suffered several serious injuries, including a broken jaw, friends said.

The men were arrested, held at the Second Precinct stationhouse overnight and taken to court the next day.

Tierney said that courts cannot consider the dangerousness of a defendant in setting bail, but added that none appear to have prior records. He said law enforcement could continue to pursue videos, witness statements and other information as they build the case against the five.

Due in First District Court are:

Naire Daniels, 21, of Wyandanch, who was charged with assault with intent to cause injury physical injury with a weapon, a D felony (Aug. 10)

Hayden Charles, 19, of West Babylon, second-degree riot, a misdemeanor, and who was charged with assault with intent to cause injury physical injury with a weapon, a D felony (Aug. 17)

Dashawn Andrews, 18, of North Babylon, who was charged with assault with intent to cause injury physical injury with a weapon, a D felony (Aug.11)

Carl Andrews, 20, of West Babylon, with assault with intent to cause injury physical injury with a weapon, a D felony, and second-degree riot (Aug.11)

Tapharye Charles, 22, of West Babylon, with assault with intent to cause injury physical injury with a weapon, a D felony, and second-degree riot (Aug. 11).

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe campaign for restaurant manager Vincent Iovino coninues to grow, topping $30,000 as of Tuesay morning. Several workers at other restaurants and other businesses have been contributing money and wishing him well.