ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Republicans urge Google to include anti-abortion centers in abortion search results

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQ5Kz_0gtYkGTc00

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Seventeen U.S. Republican state attorneys general wrote a letter to the chief executive of Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) urging the company to show "crisis pregnancy centers," which oppose the procedure, in search results for people looking for abortion services.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is running for re-election in November, released the letter on Tuesday.

The letter comes after Democratic lawmakers wrote to Google in June arguing its search engine was giving inaccurate results to people seeking abortions by sometimes sending them to the crisis pregnancy centers, which steer woman away from the procedures. They asked Google to rectify the situation. read more

The request was prompted by a study released by the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate. The study found that 11% of the results for a search for an "abortion clinic near me" or "abortion pill" in some states were for centers that oppose abortion.

The signatories on the Republican letter included Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Daniel Cameron of Kentucky.

"We ...hope you will decide that Google's search results must not be subject to left-wing political pressure, which would actively harm women seeking essential assistance," the attorneys general wrote in the letter to Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai made public Tuesday and dated July 21.

"If you do not, we must avail ourselves of all lawful and appropriate means of protecting the rights of our constituents, of upholding viewpoint diversity, free expression, and the freedom of religion for all Americans," they wrote.

Crisis pregnancy centers, which have been around in one form or another for years, are sometimes located near abortion clinics and have been accused of giving women inaccurate information about their pregnancy, which can jeopardize their access to abortion.

Google said in July that it would delete location data showing when users visit an abortion clinic following concern that a digital trail could inform law enforcement if an individual terminates a pregnancy illegally. read more

Following a June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that abortion was not protected by the constitution, the decision on whether to allow the procedure has been thrown back to the states.

Google declined a request for comment.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 40

Vicky Graham
3d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Reply(7)
21
Captain Pedantic!
3d ago

Remember its always conservatives trying to control you, trick you, straight up lie to you and then expect a thank you. Every Democrat and most moderate Republicans understand "my body my choice" or that we are a democracy. The far right would argue this. Vote Blue in November so we can end this nightmare.

Reply(7)
16
Susan Mefford
3d ago

Control that's what they want no CHOICE just theirs

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Sundar Pichai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Republicans#Abortion Clinic#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#Alphabet#Lawfu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Reuters

Reuters

516K+
Followers
346K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy