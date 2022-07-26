Border Patrol K9 sniffs out 44 pounds of meth near Gila Bend

U.S. Border Patrol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol is reporting a seizure of 44 pounds of methamphetamine.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said Tuesday morning a K9 unit out of Ajo Station was credited for sniffing out the narcotic.

He also confirmed the two alleged drug smugglers are American citizens.

Both were arrested and face charges.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers and agents have confiscated 133,000 pounds of methamphetamine since the 2022 fiscal year began.

November, December and April have seen the biggest amount of seizures.

