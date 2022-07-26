ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB's De Cos says risks to inflation outlook in eurozone have intensified

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FkQwD_0gtYk1Jy00

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Risks to the inflation outlook in the eurozone remain on the upside and have intensified, particularly in the short term, European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.

De Cos said risks included "lasting deterioration" of the eurozone's economy and persistently high energy and food prices.

The ECB raised its interest rates for the first time in 11 years on Thursday and guided for more hikes at its upcoming meetings. read more

De Cos said the bank's future interest rate policy would be taken at each meeting.

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo and Corina Pons

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation#Eurozone#Ecb#European Central Bank#De Cos#Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Reuters

Reuters

516K+
Followers
346K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy