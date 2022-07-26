Those aren’t waves – they’re jellyfish! Massive swarm surrounds boat

HAIFA BAY, Israel (KFOR/Storyful) – An incredible sight was seen in the waters near Haifa Bay, Israel, when a massive swarm of jellyfish surrounded a boat.

The Nature and Parks Authority released the above video, along with a message about what is leading to an every-growing population of jellyfish.

Their translated tweet reads, “Sea of jellyfish! As part of a tour of RTG CEO Raya Shurki with the naval unit last night, a huge swarm of jellyfish was observed in the Haifa Bay area. Humans help spread the jellyfish – digging the Suez Canal, polluting the sea with sewage, climate change, harming competitors and predators of the jellyfish like sunfish and sea turtles and dispersing solid waste.”

