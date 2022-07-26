ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Those aren’t waves – they’re jellyfish! Massive swarm surrounds boat

By Heather Holeman/KFOR, Storyful
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpaja_0gtYjVVU00

HAIFA BAY, Israel (KFOR/Storyful) – An incredible sight was seen in the waters near Haifa Bay, Israel, when a massive swarm of jellyfish surrounded a boat.

The Nature and Parks Authority released the above video, along with a message about what is leading to an every-growing population of jellyfish.

Their translated tweet reads, “Sea of jellyfish! As part of a tour of RTG CEO Raya Shurki with the naval unit last night, a huge swarm of jellyfish was observed in the Haifa Bay area. Humans help spread the jellyfish – digging the Suez Canal, polluting the sea with sewage, climate change, harming competitors and predators of the jellyfish like sunfish and sea turtles and dispersing solid waste.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jellyfish#Swarm#Suez Canal#Haifa Bay#Sea Turtle#Rtg#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
KFOR

KFOR

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy