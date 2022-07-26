ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Spike Lee making a documentary series on the 1990s Knicks?

 3 days ago
New York sports fans are currently enjoying “The Captain,” but could another documentary series on another memorable sports era in the Empire State be in the works?

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, filmmaker and well-known Knicks fan Spike Lee says he is working on a film series based on the 1990s Knicks, inspired by the book “Blood in the Garden” written by Chris Herring that was released earlier this year.

Lee was initially asked by Derek Jeter to helm “The Captain,” but he was working on a Colin Kaepernick series for Netflix, and directed the Yankee legend to his former student, Randy Wilkins. Episodes three and four of that seven-part series releases on Thursday night.

But Lee, the most consistent presence on celebrity row at Madison Square Garden for decades, says “it’s not a rumor” that he will be putting together a documentary on one of the most beloved eras in Knicks history.

