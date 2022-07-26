Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater fuel Mac Jones hype on eve of Patriots' 2022 training camp

A lot of what comes out of the Patriots' coaches and players' mouths in press conferences is filler -- just stuff to tell you as little as possible until the availability is over.

But it doesn't sound like "nothing" when you hear Bill Belichick and Matthew Slater gushing about second-year quarterback Mac Jones the way they did on Tuesday morning.

"He's made tremendous strides," Belichick said Tuesday, highlighting Jones' "dramatic improvements" in his physical makeup, footwork, and understanding of the game.

"He did a great job last year, but he's starting from a much, much higher point this year from where he started last year. His offseason work has been significant, and I think everyone recognizes how well he prepares and how much further along he was than a year ago. … And we have a much better feel for what he can do, what his strengths are, and how to try to play into those. He's self-aware, too. He knows what he does well. We want to try to feature those."

Naturally, you’d expect complimentary things from teams about their starting quarterbacks, especially one upon which so much of their future hangs.

However, there's often a clear difference between what Belichick's empty praise for quarterbacks sounds like -- "He can make all the throws," for example -- and the way he talks about Jones, particularly the dedication with which the young passer has attacked this off-season. Even the ostensibly similar kudos Belichick offered Cam Newton last season was more generic in comparison.

For what it's worth, Jones indeed played at a level during spring practice suggesting he was well ahead of where he was last season, both in his overall execution and his willingness to push the ball down the field (and do it accurately). He also clearly took on a heavier leadership role with the offense and showed off both his laid-back and intensely competitive sides during OTAs and minicamp.

Special teamer and captain Matthew Slater, one of the most special leaders in franchise history, couldn't say enough about Jones when asked about him on Tuesday.

"I think the young man is fantastic and I think he’s demonstrated great leadership from the day he walked in this building, and I think he’ll continue to do so,” Slater said. “We’re all excited about what he’s going to be and what he’s going to provide, not just as a player but as a leader of this organization. He continues to grow in that role.

“Ultimately, this is going to be his team and in a lot of ways we’re going to take on the personality of our quarterback, but he’s just gotta be himself because that’s good enough,” Slater added. “He doesn’t need to try to be anybody from the past, the present, or the future. He’s just gotta be the best version of Mac Jones and we’ll certainly respond to it and rally around him.”

This transitioning Patriots team will need every bit of what Jones can do and more if they're going to stay competitive in 2022. Hopefully, as Slater says, being the best version of himself rather than what some might wish he was will be good enough.