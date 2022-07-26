ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Gas leak forces evacuations at Scottsdale apartment complex

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago
Scottsdale and Phoenix hazardous materials units responded Tuesday morning to a gas leak at the Dakota Apartments and evacuated about 20 people.

According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, units arrived at the apartment complex, 16356 N. Thompson Peak Parkway, and heard noises coming from an underground pool equipment storage unit.

First responders “secured the gas to the area of a pool heater, which is underground,” stopping what was believed to be the relief valve going off on the heater, a department spokesman said.

Hazmat crews received zero readings when they metered the area.

No injuries were reported, and residents have been allowed back in their homes.

Firefighters are working with Southwest Gas to determine the cause.

