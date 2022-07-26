ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, NY

Our homes are under threat from a Japanese knotweed invasion – it’s like The Day of the Triffids

By Adam Bennett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9kFP_0gtYfHy200

HOMES are under threat from a Japanese knotweed invasion likened to The Day of the Triffids.

It is creeping towards them from a nearby park.

And homeowners fear the plant, which can grow 10cm a day, will hit property values.

Retired gardener Dennis Hodson lives in a £200,000 bungalow backing on to the park in Worcester.

The 73-year-old said: “The knotweed has gone rampant and it’s coming up in our gardens.

“It’s a bit of a nightmare.”

Another resident added: “The knotweed just keeps getting closer.

“It’s like a scene from The Day of the Triffids.”

Worcester council says it plans to kill off the park weeds.

Knotweed was introduced from Japan as an ornamental plant in 1825 but it can undermine the foundations of houses.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Worcester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Japan#The Day Of The Triffids#Japanese#Worcester Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
629K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy