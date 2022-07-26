ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cardiff sign Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace on season-long loan

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iXXHN_0gtYcEQU00

Cardiff have signed Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old has made five first-team appearances for Villa and played 11 games during a loan spell at Stoke last season.

Philogene-Bidace told the Bluebirds’ website: “I heard Cardiff City were the club that really wanted me to come, and that’s why I came here. It’s a club with a big stadium, over 30,000, and I can’t wait to get started.”

