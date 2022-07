June Isaac “Buddy” Perkins, age 64, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, with his family by his side. Buddy was born on April 23, 1958, in Jackson County, Florida to June Perkins and Etta Virginia Jeter Perkins. Buddy loved nothing better than spending time with his family; he loved them with his whole heart. He was called upon frequently to help others in need and always did so with a faithful willing servant’s heart. Buddy was a man of faith and member of Mill Springs Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to freshwater fish, watch any western that featured John Wayne and enjoyed collecting wolve figures as well as Native American pieces. There was nothing Buddy liked better than an interesting conversation with a good or new friend. He could engage in conversation with anyone and did so frequently. Buddy never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him.

