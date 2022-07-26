Fire at Ogden Temple reported by freeway drivers, neighbors

kslnewsradio.com
Ashley
2d ago
Yes I completely agree alot of these publishers don’t verify anything before publishing articles it drives me crazy! Ogden and Orem are over an hour away from each other click bait they need to be fired I see these mistakes way to much on a lot of different things
Michael Marcucci
3d ago
There is a Big distance gap between Ogden and Orem all y’all should verify before posting
