There is an alternative to disruptive climate protest | Letters

Re John Harris’s article ( Berating climate sceptics isn’t enough – disruptive protest now seems the only way forward, 24 July ), it’s true that disruptive protest has been invaluable in breaking out of the crushing dead end that mainstream environmental activism had got stuck in. I’m proud to have helped launch Extinction Rebellion (XR), which, along with Greta Thunberg, most facilitated that breakout. But does disruptive protest remain the only way forward?

Harris appears to suppose that the only alternatives are either to back the radical flank or to be, at best, timid incrementalists. But the emerging moderate-flank strategy supposes something different: that the most effective thing to do now – while not shying away from how grim things are – is to meet people where they are and bring the majority with us. The radical flank is not capable of doing this. It (we) briefly did in April-May 2019, but such wonderful moments are rare. There’s been such pushback against the radical flank that it’s not now credible to suppose that it can actually win.

If all eggs are put in the radical flank’s basket, with virtual certainty we will lose. If, however, we take advantage of the radical flank’s achievements and facilitate a much larger cohort to march through the window we opened, then even now, we might win. “Winning” will not be a smooth transition; it’s way too late for that. Winning now will be avoiding an uncontrolled civilisational collapse.

What is such a moderate flank looking like? It’s to be found in diverse post-XR places such as Wild Card (campaigning to rewild the UK), Purpose Disruptors (advertisers turning their “dark” arts to the purpose of good), Lawyers For Net Zero, and the emerging network of Climate Emergency Centres. This seems to be our best way forward.

Prof Rupert Read

Rockland St Mary, Norfolk

• John Harris is right to support direct climate action, but there is a further option: to get elected as a local councillor and make climate-friendly policies. Central government has responsibility for national climate policies, but there is scope for local councils to take more progressive action.

Despite financial constraints, local authorities have the ability to raise energy standards of new council-owned buildings, provide safe cycling and walking, ensure effective waste recycling, increase numbers of electric vehicle charging points, manage open spaces for biodiversity and carbon sequestration, lead the way in natural flood management, and more. They can bid for government funds for retrofitting homes and decarbonising public buildings, promote local investment in renewable energy and, crucially, engage with the public and businesses about what the climate crisis demands.

The public is far more supportive of local climate actions than the media gives it credit for. Many will vote for candidates who present reasoned and sensible arguments for progressive policies, even if they vote for a different party at general elections. Disrupt if it suits you – but don’t dismiss getting elected.

Cllr John Dearing

Green party, Warwick district council

• Keir Starmer promises “Growth, growth and growth” ( Keir Starmer: Labour will fight next election on economic growth, 24 July ). Shouldn’t he be focusing on climate crisis, climate crisis, climate crisis? The Tories aren’t interested in the climate crisis, but Labour should be.

Maggie LeMare

Birmingham

