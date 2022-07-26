Liz Cambage abruptly divorced the Los Angeles Sparks, and it could spell the end of her WNBA career

Liz Cambage with the Los Angeles Sparks. AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Liz Cambage and the LA Sparks have agreed to a contract divorce with less than 3 weeks left in the season.

The 6-foot-8 center was reportedly unhappy with the team, despite calling LA her "dream" destination in May.

Given past incidents involving Cambage, the departure could spell the end of her WNBA career.

Liz Cambage's time in Los Angeles has come to an abrupt end.

The WNBA superstar has parted ways with the Los Angeles Sparks after just two months donning purple and gold. She and the franchise mutually agreed to a contract divorce with less than three weeks remaining in the regular season.

"It is with support that we share Liz Cambage's decision to terminate her contract with the organization," Sparks Managing Partner Eric Holoman said in the team's announcement on Tuesday. "We want what's best for Liz and have agreed to part ways amicably.

Cambage. Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

"The Sparks remain excited about our core group and are focused on our run towards a 2022 playoff berth," he added.

Cambage joined the Sparks in free agency this off-season. During her introductory press conference in February, the 6-foot-8 center said, "It's been a dream of mine to live in LA, to play in LA."

At the time, she even admitted that she had told other teams not to select her in the 2011 WNBA Draft because she only wanted to play in Los Angeles. Though that plan didn't immediately come to fruition, as the Tulsa Shock picked her second overall, Cambage beamed with excitement at the Sparks press conference, "I'm finally here."

"There's truly nowhere else I've wanted to be in the WNBA," she added.

Nneka Ogwumike (left) and Cambage with the Los Angeles Sparks. Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

It remains unclear when exactly Cambage soured on the team, but according to Girls Talk Sports TV's Khristina Williams, the Australian "made verbal comments about her intentions to leave the Sparks to multiple people within the organization" prior to Tuesday's announcement. Williams also reported that Los Angeles had struggled with "chemistry issues" beginning early in the season:

Cambage averaged 13 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game through 25 appearances — and 24 starts — this year. And with a 12-15 record on the season, the Sparks were poised to make the playoffs, which begin in mid-August.

Many across the league have speculated that her departure from Los Angeles could mark the end of Cambage's WNBA career. Not only has Cambage previously suggested that "it was really LA or out for me" this past off-season, but she's also been involved in several incidents that may limit other teams' interest in signing her.

Candace Parker (right) looks to strip the ball from Cambage. AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

In late May, Cambage was accused of calling Nigeria players "monkeys" in an on-camera exchange that ended her Australia national team career. Cambage also reportedly broke the Opals' COVID protocols to party in Las Vegas, and had the report said she had a physical altercation with a teammate before pulling out of the Olympics to focus on her mental health.

Still, the 30-year-old has undeniable talent, as evidenced by her four All-Star selections and ownership of the WNBA's all-time single-game scoring record. When she's focused and motivated to compete, Cambage could be an asset to virtually every team in the league — but concerns about her unpredictability and impact on team chemistry may dissuade front offices.