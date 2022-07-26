ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

UConn’s Jackson Mitchell named to Butkus Award watch list

By Staff reports
wiltonbulletin.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Ridgefield, CT
Football
City
Ridgefield, CT
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
Ridgefield, CT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Butkus Award#Bears#The Watch#American Football#College Football#New Haven Register#Ridgefield High School#Holy Cross

Comments / 0

Community Policy