Port Arthur, TX

27-year-old Steven Duenas died after a motorcycle crash in Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)

 3 days ago

Authorities identified 27-year-old Steven Duenas as the victim who was killed following a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in Port Arthur. The officers actively responded to the 2000 block of State Highway 73 just before 6 a.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash [...]

