Hudson Valley Community College names its Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Hudson Valley Community College recently announced its Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022. It includes alumni Jenna Brophy, Justin Gallo and Kamar Jorden. Also earning induction are former athletic director Drew Marrochello and the 1971 baseball team.

The class will be enshrined during homecoming weekend, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Brophy (‘15) concluded her time at HVCC as the 2013 NJCAA National Champion at No. 1 singles. She also was named an NJCAA First-Team All-American.

Gallo (‘08) helped lead the men’s basketball team to a program-best 30-1 record in 2007-08. He is the second all-time scorer in program history with 1,148 career points and was named an NJCAA Third Team All-American in 2008.

Jordan (‘08) set the school record for most receptions in a single game with 11 catches against Navy Prep, as well as most receiving yards in a season with 902. He was named to the 2008 All-Northeast Conference Team.

Marrochello served as AD from 1997-2005. During his tenure, HVCC combined to win 31 conference championships, 11 Region III titles and one national championship. Forty student-athletes earned All-America honors during his time. He was named the 2003-04 Region III Athletic Director of the Year and earned the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Professional Service in 2005.

The 1971 baseball team finished 25-3 and played three games in the NJCAA World Series. Several members of the team earned All-American and All-Region honors. Local team members included Schenectady’s Paul DeLuca and Amsterdam’s Ed Dingo.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Sports