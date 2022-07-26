All southbound Academy lanes closed at Meadowland

UPDATE (7/26 6:20 p.m.): CSU sent an update to FOX21 News. All southbound lanes of Academy are once again closed, from Union to Meadowland for the safety of CSU crews and drivers.

Detour in place is Union to Austin Bluffs.

UPDATE: According to Ted Skroback, the public affairs specialist with Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), a 36-inch water main was damaged by a pinhole fracture to the main.

One southbound lane of Academy Blvd. is now back open, and all northbound lanes are open. CSU will have to go in and patch the main, Skroback said, and the intersection is expected to remain at the current partial closure configuration until approximately Thursday.

Skroback said in an interview with FOX21 News that a nearby sinkhole is not related to the water main issue, the sinkhole is a result of storm water, which is an issue the city is investigating.

Skroback said some customers in the area may lose water pressure while CSU works to resolve the water main issue, affected customers will be contacted by CSU if that becomes the case.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has closed the intersection of N Academy and Meadowland Boulevards in all four directions due to a water main break on Tuesday afternoon.

CSPD is advising drivers to seek alternate routes until further notice.

This article will be updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.