ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

All southbound Academy lanes closed at Meadowland

By Kate Singh, Brett Yager, Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIrOZ_0gtYWM3W00

UPDATE (7/26 6:20 p.m.): CSU sent an update to FOX21 News. All southbound lanes of Academy are once again closed, from Union to Meadowland for the safety of CSU crews and drivers.

Detour in place is Union to Austin Bluffs.

UPDATE: According to Ted Skroback, the public affairs specialist with Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU), a 36-inch water main was damaged by a pinhole fracture to the main.

One southbound lane of Academy Blvd. is now back open, and all northbound lanes are open. CSU will have to go in and patch the main, Skroback said, and the intersection is expected to remain at the current partial closure configuration until approximately Thursday.

Skroback said in an interview with FOX21 News that a nearby sinkhole is not related to the water main issue, the sinkhole is a result of storm water, which is an issue the city is investigating.

Skroback said some customers in the area may lose water pressure while CSU works to resolve the water main issue, affected customers will be contacted by CSU if that becomes the case.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has closed the intersection of N Academy and Meadowland Boulevards in all four directions due to a water main break on Tuesday afternoon.

CSPD is advising drivers to seek alternate routes until further notice.

This article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
City
Austin, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thurs#Water Pressure#Storm Water#Urban Construction#Csu#Union#N Academy#Meadowland Boulevards#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy