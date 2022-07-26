ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

CB Buster Skrine tells Titans he’s retiring

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ay27H_0gtYW61900

Cornerback Buster Skrine informed the Tennessee Titans that he’s ready to retire after 11 NFL seasons, coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday.

Skrine, 33, recorded 17 tackles, one interception and three passes defensed in six games (three starts) after joining the Titans last November. He re-signed with the team in March before electing to change course and hang up his cleats.

“So, respect that decision. Really respect Buster as a person, as a player,” said Vrabel, who did not divulge Skrine’s reason to retire. “But he made a decision, which he felt like was best for him and his family and we’ll respect that and support him however we can.”

Skrine has 590 tackles and 10 interceptions in 158 games (95 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2011-14), New York Jets (2015-18), Chicago Bears (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Titans. He was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, TN
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Jerry Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jets#American Football#Cornerback Buster Skrine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy