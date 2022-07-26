CB Buster Skrine tells Titans he’s retiring

Cornerback Buster Skrine informed the Tennessee Titans that he’s ready to retire after 11 NFL seasons, coach Mike Vrabel announced Tuesday.

Skrine, 33, recorded 17 tackles, one interception and three passes defensed in six games (three starts) after joining the Titans last November. He re-signed with the team in March before electing to change course and hang up his cleats.

“So, respect that decision. Really respect Buster as a person, as a player,” said Vrabel, who did not divulge Skrine’s reason to retire. “But he made a decision, which he felt like was best for him and his family and we’ll respect that and support him however we can.”

Skrine has 590 tackles and 10 interceptions in 158 games (95 starts) with the Cleveland Browns (2011-14), New York Jets (2015-18), Chicago Bears (2019-20), San Francisco 49ers (2021) and Titans. He was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

