Afternoon shooting on Fleming St. results in injuries for Rochester man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 35-year-old city resident was hospitalized after being shot on Fleming Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, officers were dispatched to Fleming Street around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a male shot. Once at the location, they learned that a victim had arrived at nearby Rochester General Hospital.
The man is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
Investigators are working to determine what led to this shooting. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.
Location
