Support Surges For Virginia Father Of 9, Grandfather Of 8, With Rare Cancer

Deet and His Family Photo Credit: Deet Novak's Facebook Page

Deet Novak is a 57-year-old family man, a Mr. Fix-it, and a musician, who has touched the lives of many in Virginia Beach.

That is why Novak's family, including his nine children, eight grandchildren, along with his friends, were shocked and saddened by his recent cancer diagnosis.

On June 22, Novak was diagnosed with a one in a million form of liver cancer called Angiocarcoma, according to his daughter, Anastasia, who started a GoFundMe page for her father.

For weeks leading up to his diagnosis, Novak was experiencing extreme body pains, which would turn out to be part of the Angiocarcoma and three tumors embedded in his liver, according to Anastasia.

Novak has been in many handyman roles in the Hampton Road industries, from master pipe fitter, to welder, to roofer, but his greatest and most fulfilling job has been to be a committed husband, father, and grandfather, Anastasia said.

"Deet's commitment and devotion to this remarkable family is immediately apparent. Never idle, you can always count on him being the most active and helpful participant in family events, being thoroughly reliable in difficult circumstances, and putting all others before himself."

With the Angiocarcoma, Novak has been unable to work in the Virginia Beach community he has called home for decades. And worse, the man who is described as the loving grandfather every child deserves hasn't been able to be as engaged with his loved ones, his daughter said.

In the beginning of July, Novak was in the midst of chemotherapy, and after multiple procedures, he was able to eat again as of July 7, his family updated on the GoFundMe page.

The Novak family is raising money on the page in order to support their beloved patriarch as he undergoes serious and expensive medical treatment.

Their GoFundMe page had raised $16,585 of their $15,000 goal as of July 26.

