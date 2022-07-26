ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Water main break forces lane closures at N Academy and Meadowland Blvd

By Benjamin Lloyd
 6 days ago
A water main break is impacting all four directions of traffic at the intersection of N Academy and Meadowland Blvd in Colorado Springs.

If heading to the area, please make plans for an alternate route. Also, be on the lookout for police and utility crews redirecting traffic.

According to officials, a 36" steel main sustained a "pinhole-size" break and the cause of the break is not yet known.

Northbound lanes of Academy have reopened and the southbound lanes will remain closed through Thursday for repairs.

Meadowland has reopened in both directions.

Potential alternate routes are taking Union north or south to your destination or Austin Bluffs and side streets to access the neighborhood.


