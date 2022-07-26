ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Security Health Plan names consumer sales manager

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FY15_0gtYQAg400

MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., has named Amy Parrish consumer sales manager, Security Health Plan announced this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090m3i_0gtYQAg400

Parrish will provide leadership to Security Health Plan’s consumer sales team to deliver high quality, affordable individual and family plan and Medicare plan options. She will identify market opportunities and improve the sales processes to serve members and prospective members more efficiently.

Parrish holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Rasmussen College. She has more than 10 years of experience in sales and health insurance, including recent leadership roles with United Healthcare.

“I’m excited to be part of a successful, collaborative organization that puts members first. Security Health Plan is an industry leader and delivers on its promises,” Parrish said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Marshfield, WI
Marshfield, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Plan#Sales Manager#Family Plan#Wisconsin Inc#Medicare#Rasmussen College#United Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy