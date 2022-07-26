The View Eyeing Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin to Fill Conservative Co-Host Slot [Report]

A former member of president Donald Trump’s White House staff is close to nabbing a seat at The View‘s table, per our sister site Variety.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former communications director, reportedly is nearing a deal that will make her a permanent co-host on ABC’s daytime talk show when Season 26 gets going in the fall.

“We do not have a co-host announcement to make at this time. Stay tuned,” an ABC spokesperson tells TVLine.

Farah Griffin was a frequent fill-in host in on The View in Season 25. She brought a conservative viewpoint to the conversation, filling the role previously held by former co-hosts Meghan McCain and Elisabeth Hasselbeck. Variety reports that Farah Griffin’s deal is not closed yet, but it’s a close thing.

If/when Farah Griffin becomes a permanent View co-host, she’ll discuss the show’s signature Hot Topics along with Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg. Ana Navarro also is a part-time host who auditioned for the full-time spot.

In addition to working for Trump, Farah Griffin was press secretary for former vice president Mike Pence, later becoming press secretary for the United States Department of Defense. Her tenure with Trump lasted about eight months. She also has worked as a CNN contributor, discussing politics.

