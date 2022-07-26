Dunwoody honors local man who drowned while saving other lives

Dunwoody has presented a civilian hero award to a local man who died after saving people from a riptide while on vacation in Florida.

Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch presented the Carnegie Medal to the family of Kim McGrady at a July 25 City Council meeting. McGrady drowned last year after he swam into a riptide to save others who were struggling to swim. The Carnegie Medal is awarded to civilians who perform acts of heroism in the United States and Canada.

“His act of heroism came as no surprise to those who knew him best,” Deutsch said. “The life he lived helped make this world a much better place for all of us.”

From left to right, Leigh Ann, Colton, and Kaleigh McGrady with Kim McGrady’s Carnegie Medal. McGrady drowned after saving multiple people from a riptide last year.

Kaleigh McGrady, Kim McGrady’s daughter, spoke in honor of her father after the family received the medal on his behalf. She said the family hopes to continue to raise awareness for ocean safety.

“As much as it is an honor to have a hero as a dad, we want to use the visibility of this award to make sure that other people, like my dad, can continue to live and enjoy life without having to risk it to become a hero,” she said.

Since McGrady’s death, his daughter, wife Leigh Ann McGrady, and son Colton McGrady have all gotten a tattoo of the bible verse John 15:13 in his handwriting.

“John 15:13 reads, ‘There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,’” Kaleigh McGrady said. “We always add that my dad died for strangers.”

The entire ceremony can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.