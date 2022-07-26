Commission eyes $100M Panama City Civic Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After getting rejected by FEMA and denied by a federal court for millions in Hurricane Michael-related funds Panama City Commissioners are pushing forward with plans for a new civic center.

On Tuesday, the commission told its architects to move forward on a new civic center at the Panama City Marina. Although the plans are not set in stone the commission seems likely to completely tear down the old civic center and then build an entirely new structure.

The decision came down to a 3-2 vote with Commissioners Jenna Haligas and Josh Street saying they wanted to explore alternate locations for the civic center. They expressed an interest in moving the facility off the marina and near city hall in downtown Panama City.

“I’m not against the Civic Center being on the marina,” Haligas said. “I just felt like there were some really good points about maybe taking a little bit stronger look at site 2 which is right behind the city hall.”

Haligas said the option behind City Hall would have brought more people downtown.

Other commissioners are ready for the process to proceed.

“We still have flexibility to turn it down,” Commissioner Billy Rader said. “We don’t have to do it there but that’s the area, that’s the site that the people that we hired, out of 11 choices, that’s the site that they chose.”

