The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act. The law would have protected the ability to travel from states where abortion is banned to states where it remains legal to receive care. Senate Republicans, led by James Lankford of Oklahoma, have already blocked the measure, characterizing it a solution in need of a problem. “No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion,” Lankford said. “This seems to be just trying to inflame, to raise the what-ifs.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO