Inman: 49ers could place Jimmy Garoppolo on PUP list

A potentially awkward breakup is about to go down in Santa Clara. Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to report to training camp today, but his agents are actively seeking a trade and the 49ers are ready to hand the offense over to Trey Lance.

So, what should the 49ers do with Jimmy G as he continues to rehab his surgically-repaired shoulder and get full clearance for contact?

Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group joined 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” Tuesday morning, about 90 minutes before general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan were scheduled to address the media to preview training camp.

“I’m expecting them to put him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list,” Inman told hosts Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. “Just stash him there, so he's kinda welcome still at the facility but he's not welcome on the practice field. Because you don’t want him to get hurt and expose himself, financial liabilities and all that. At the same time, he’s obviously still in the good graces, but you’re not interfering with your plans for Trey Lance being QB1 going forward.

“Could I be wrong? Yeah, maybe they clear him physically and trade or release him by this afternoon. I don’t know if that’ll happen. The way John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have talked all offseason, including yesterday when Shanahan was on Tim Kawakami’s podcast, is that the Garoppolo era is done. The Trey Lance era is liftoff. This is Day 1 of it.”