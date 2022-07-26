Baldwin joins bipartisan group of Senators calling for Brittney Griner’s release

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin joined a bipartisan group of her colleagues in the Senate to call for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner has been detained in Russia in February after police allegedly found canisters of hashish oil in her luggage. Cannabis is illegal in Russia. In May, the U.S. State Department said that she was wrongfully detained.

A star for the Phoenix Mercury and Team USA, Griner was traveling to Russia to play with Russian squad UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason. Many WNBA players, including former MVPs Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, have played in Russia during the offseason to make extra money, partially because their salaries are dwarfed in size by their NBA counterparts.

“Brittney Griner needs to be released, she should be free to come home to her family,” Baldwin said in a statement. “This Senate Resolution has earned the support of Democrats and Republicans because we are standing together in support of Brittney being free and returning home to her family.”

The resolution is led by Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas). You can read the full resolution by clicking here or below.

