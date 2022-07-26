Bre Tiesi delivers, Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 8: 'Daddy showed the f up for us'

Nick Cannon is a father once more! The 41-year-old entertainer welcomed his eighth child, a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi .

Cannon first confirmed that he was expecting another child in January. According to E! News, the duo's son weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth . "I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us…I couldn't of done it without you," Tiesi captioned a heartfelt post on Instagram. The series of photos reveal special moments from her recent home birth in Los Angeles.

Tiesi additionally mentioned that having a baby was “the most humbling/limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.” Previously, Tiesi and Cannon had a maternity photoshoot in May during their babymoon. The two were photographed together wearing matching outfits along the beach. "I love children. I love my children," Cannon formerly said on his talk show, prior to the arrival of his eighth child. "I want to be the best father I can possibly be but I'm not counting out never having more children."

Cannon also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe , with his ex-wife Mariah Carey ; 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 19-month-old Powerful Queen , with model Brittany Bell ; and 13-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir , with influencer Abby De La Rosa .

