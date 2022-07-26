Submerged car — and two bodies — found in pond near Florida highway, deputies say

www.sanluisobispo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
2 Florida Beaches in Small Towns Make List of Best Dog Beaches in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Blackbird delivers modern Pan-Asian cuisine to Jupiter this fallBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Anonymous Florida Do-Gooders Who've Given Away Thousands to Strangers and Left NotesL. CaneTampa, FL
Keep cool on the Treasure Coast – Sunday July 17th is National Ice Cream DayEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Comments / 0