New lawsuits allege Dodger Stadium security assaulted fans

Three people are alleging that security guards at Dodger Stadium used excessive force against them in separate incidents.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for emotional distress and punitive damages.

Their attorney told KTLA that the Dodgers must be held accountable for the conduct of their employees.

In an email, the team said it does not comment on pending legal matters.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 26, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.