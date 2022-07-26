ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New lawsuits allege Dodger Stadium security assaulted fans

By Erin Myers
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJ4TU_0gtYJj3U00

Three people are alleging that security guards at Dodger Stadium used excessive force against them in separate incidents.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation for emotional distress and punitive damages.

Their attorney told KTLA that the Dodgers must be held accountable for the conduct of their employees.

In an email, the team said it does not comment on pending legal matters.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 26, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Los Angeles Dodgers#Security Guards#Dodger Stadium#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

KTLA

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy