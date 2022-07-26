Parkland school shooter’s death penalty trial: List of 53 witnesses who have testified

www.local10.com
Click10.com
‘Heartbroken’: Parkland school shooting victims’ loved ones testify during penalty phase
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The heartbreak of the 2018 Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was still felt in Broward County court on Monday in Fort Lauderdale. A few hours before Nikolas Cruz fired his AR-15, he professed his love to a girl named Angie,...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues a day after victims’ loved ones detail heartbreak after Parkland shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony in the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase continues Tuesday, a day after jurors heard from some of the loved ones of the victims killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. “Our lives have been shattered and changed...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade man who surrendered to cops accused of kicking, punching, pistol-whipping daughter
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who surrendered to Miami-Dade police following a large presence in his neighborhood Monday faced a child abuse charge, according to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News on Tuesday. Donnell Bell, 38, is accused of a series of abuses against his 17-year-old...
Click10.com
Possible stabbing in Oakland Park; 2 people hospitalized but not cooperating with deputies
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible stabbing. It happened Sunday morning along Northeast Fourth Avenue in Oakland Park. Two people were hospitalized as a result. One of the victims was taken to Broward Health Medical Center by paramedics. The second victim arrived...
Click10.com
Man surrenders after large police presence responds to northwest Miami-Dade home
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A massive response of police officers converged on a home in northwest Miami-Dade County on Monday afternoon. According to Miami-Dade police, officers received a third party call about threats coming from the home located near the intersection of Northwest 120th Street and 21st Court. It...
Click10.com
Woman shot dead in alleyway in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead. According to Detective Angel Rodriguez, who is also a spokesman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just before 7:10 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report about a body found in an alleyway.
Click10.com
Man robbed of chain in his own front yard in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a man was robbed in the front yard of his own home in southwest Miami-Dade. The robbery occurred around 5:15 p.m. July 17 in the 18700 block of Southwest 316th Street. According to authorities, two armed robbers, described...
Click10.com
Man grazed by bullet after confronting car burglars in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police blocked off the entrance to an apartment complex Tuesday morning after receiving reports about a shooting. The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in the 4800 block of Northwest 22nd Street. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, officers arrived at the scene...
Click10.com
Man accused of stuffing dog in garbage bag, slamming it to floor during fight with girlfriend
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man was arrested over the weekend on accusations that he stuffed a Yorkshire Terrier into a garbage bag and then slammed the bag on the floor, killing the small dog. Beaubrun Stevenson, 23, faces charges of battery and animal cruelty. According to...
Click10.com
Police investigate 2 SW Miami-Dade shootings that took place near scene where 4 teens were shot
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in southwest Miami-Dade are looking into a string of shootings Sunday that happened just minutes apart from each other. The shootings come just two days after four teenagers were shot by a gunman who took off on Friday afternoon. One shooting happened around 12:20...
Click10.com
Police: Man shot multiple times while sitting on Miami-Dade bus bench
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northwest Miami-Dade on Monday. According to officers, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The man was shot while sitting on a bus bench late Monday afternoon at the Northside Metro Station on...
Click10.com
Georgia fugitive held without bond after chase from Sweetwater to Doral
DORAL, Fla. – Miami-Dade corrections officers have been holding a Georgia fugitive without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since July 29. Police officers with the Sweetwater, Doral, and Miami-Dade police departments were involved in the search for Marquis Johnson, of Savannah. The chase began when police...
Click10.com
Miami Beach police seek missing teen
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police announced Saturday that officers are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Friday afternoon. According to police, Alysun Fraser was last seen around 2 p.m. at 1205 17th St. after telling her guardian she would be applying for jobs in the Lincoln Road area.
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines fire chief retires after 37 years
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – City of Pembroke Pines Fire Chief John Picarello retires Aug. 1 after 37 years of service. Chief Picarello moved up the ranks at the City of Pembroke Pines Fire Department throughout the nearly four decades of his career, serving 16 years as fire chief. Picarello...
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Watches, jewelry, cash taken during home burglary in Miami
MIAMI – City of Miami police released surveillance video Tuesday that captured a home burglary last month. The burglary occurred July 12 at a home in the 2700 block of Southwest 31st Place. According to Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Broward School District is in campaign mode this week, hoping to convince voters that a relatively small bump in property taxes is worth funding teachers and school security. Last April, Broward’s school board voted to take it to the voters next month. Hiking...
Click10.com
Driver arrested after SUV plows into front of Pembroke Pines home
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a home in Pembroke Pines late Sunday evening. The crash occurred near the intersection of Southwest 71st Avenue and Fifth Street. “We felt the vibrations of the house shake and a big loud noise,” the homeowner said....
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Joe Scott
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The former mayor of Cooper City, Debby Eisinger, is claiming she was sent the wrong mail-in ballot for the upcoming primary election. The ballot she received shows candidates for Congressional District 20, but she says that’s not her district. She printed out a sample...
Click10.com
Senate candidate Val Demings visits Haitian community leaders in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Senate candidate Val Demings wants to take Marco Rubio’s seat, and she’s got some tough new TV ads that are airing in heavy rotation in South Florida. On Monday, she brought her campaign to North Miami. She spoke with various members of the...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Juan Carlos Bermudez
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The candidates for the Miami-Dade Commission in District 12, which covers western Miami-Dade County, are Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez and Sophia Lacayo. In all, six Miami-Dade County Commission seats will change this election year because of term limits. Five of those seats have...
