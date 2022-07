It’s hot.

There’s not much else to it. We’ll have sunny and clear skies as temperatures peak up into the high 90s today.

It gets even hotter tomorrow through Friday as we see triple-digit temperatures.

There is some relief coming next week, though.

Our Excessive Heat Warning is in place through Friday and could be extended through Saturday.

To put it in perspective, our highs are about 10 degrees above average for Spokane.