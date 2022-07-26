Abducted 3-year-old Illinois girl subject of Amber Alert found safe

Photos: Illinois State Police

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: At 2:26 p.m., the Illinois State Police say 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Illinois State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery, who was abducted during a DCFS visitation Tuesday morning.

Police said Kyaira was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants. She is described as a Black female, 3 feet tall, 30 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.

She was taken during a DCFS visit with Shaina K. Davis, 31, who has an Order of Protection that stipulates she is not to have contact with Kyaira. Davis is described as a Black female, 5’4″, 152 lbs, last seen wearing a black and white dress.

Police said Kyaira was seen being forced into a vehicle around 9:53 a.m. in the Chicago suburb of Maywood.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis or Kyaira is asked to call 911.