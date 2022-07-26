ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Abducted 3-year-old Illinois girl subject of Amber Alert found safe

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27RD6P_0gtYGvwF00
Photos: Illinois State Police

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: At 2:26 p.m., the Illinois State Police say 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Illinois State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery, who was abducted during a DCFS visitation Tuesday morning.

Police said Kyaira was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants. She is described as a Black female, 3 feet tall, 30 lbs, with short black hair and brown eyes.

She was taken during a DCFS visit with Shaina K. Davis, 31, who has an Order of Protection that stipulates she is not to have contact with Kyaira. Davis is described as a Black female, 5’4″, 152 lbs, last seen wearing a black and white dress.

Police said Kyaira was seen being forced into a vehicle around 9:53 a.m. in the Chicago suburb of Maywood.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis or Kyaira is asked to call 911.

Comments / 20

Hotwater Nurse
3d ago

probably her mother and knowing Illinois DCFS sure this little girl is safer with her mom than anyone DCFS put her with ..

Reply
19
April McGee
3d ago

I don't understand how there's a Order of Protection on the mom, how did the mom know where the baby is at that time and to get that close to her with a OP grab the baby and force her in the car, where were her protectors? how does that happen? DCFC think they know what's best and in reality they can't run that it right, charge's brought up on the director and other staff members. it seems like someone needs to oversee DCFS, this isn't fair to the kids that are being ripped apart from family and family members. I could go on and on and on but why, it's not going to safe a child until changes are made with the system. this should prove why and should be done ASAP..

Reply(1)
8
DMitri Elbert
3d ago

Lord, Keep this child during this ordeal and guide the hands that took her into righteousness and return this baby🙏🏾. Amen

Reply
12
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amber Alert#Violent Crime#Maywood#The Illinois State Police#Dcfs#An Order Of Protection#
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy