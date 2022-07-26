ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

24-year-old Eliana Leigh Shoemate died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Killeen (Killeen, TX)

24-year-old Eliana Leigh Shoemate died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Killeen (Killeen, TX)

Authorities identified 24-year-old Eliana Leigh Shoemate as the woman who lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, July 22, 2022 in Killeen. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash was reported at around 1:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. Elms Road [...]

