24-year-old Eliana Leigh Shoemate died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Killeen (Killeen, TX) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 24-year-old Eliana Leigh Shoemate as the woman who lost her life after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, July 22, 2022 in Killeen. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash was reported at around 1:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of W. Elms Road [...]

Read More >>

More Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Texas Resources from Nationwide Report™