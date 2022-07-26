Linda man sentenced to 11 years to life in prison for attempted murder captured on camera

A Yuba County man was sentenced to 11 years to life in state prison for an attempted murder captured on a front door camera in October.

Daniel Solis, 31, was found guilty of attempted murder with enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury and using a weapon, the Yuba County District Attorney’s office announced in a news release posted to social media on Monday.

On Oct. 1, Solis knocked on the front door of a 59-year-old Linda resident, holding a package and pretending to drop off a delivery, according to prosecutors. When the victim opened the door, Solis used a knife to force the victim back into the house and stabbed him multiple times before running from the house and escaping on a bicycle.

Linda Fire and BiCounty Ambulance paramedics arrived on the scene, performing emergency medical services on the victim. The victim spent multiple days in the hospital in treatment for a stab wound and a collapsed lung and “still suffers flashbacks from the attack,” according to the release.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera that captured the home invasion was circulated by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. According to the release, tips from the public helped Yuba County sheriff’s detectives identify Solis, who was arrested on Oct. 3.

The motive for the attempted murder remains unknown, according to the release.