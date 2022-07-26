2 in 3 Americans Favor Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices

Courtesy of uscourts.gov

More than two-thirds of Americans say they support term limits or a mandatory retirement age for Supreme Court justices, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs.

The poll found that 67% of participants, including 82% of Democrats and 57% of Republicans, favored changing the tenure of the high court’s chief justice and its associates, AP reported Monday. The tally was conducted a few weeks after the Supreme Court issued rulings gutting a woman’s constitutional protection for abortion and expanding gun rights.

Additionally, 43% of Americans say they barely have confidence in the court, up from 27% three months ago, the poll reported.

The poll of 1,085 adults was conducted July 14-17 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the American population and had a margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

The U.S. Constitution allows federal judges, including high court justices, to have lifetime tenure. However, in recent years, there have been legal and political experts calling for changes in the operation of the federal courts including the issue of term limits and mandatory retirement.

A commission tasked by President Biden with examining potential changes in the Supreme Court convened last year but didn’t come to a firm conclusion on whether Congress has the power to create term limits for the federal judiciary.