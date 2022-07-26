ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

5k race to benefit the El Paso Center for Children

By Irene Romero
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4NOY_0gtYF0Be00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Center for Children will be hosting their first “Kickin’ Asphalt” 5K fundraiser and community event this weekend where all proceeds will directly benefit the center.

Kickin’ Asphalt is a fun-filled, family friendly event which is free for non-racers and includes post-race entertainment.

Festivities will be starting at 6:00 pm and the start of a twilight 5k and one-mile fun run/walk at 7:00pm.

The event will have music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, jumping balloons, as well as wine and beer tasting and more.

  • Kickin’ Asphalt 5k and One-Mile Run/Fun Walk
  • When: Saturday, July 30, 6:00 pm (Race/Walk starts at 7:00 pm)
  • Where: Ascarate Park Pavilion

Advanced registration for all 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk “racers” is $30, or $25 for military and racers 18 and under. Teams of ten or more receive a $5 discount. The individual registration fee will bump up to $35 on the day of the event. The first 300 people registered will receive a race t-shirt.

Tickets for the wine and beer tasting will be sold separately at the event.

To sign up for the fundraiser or to learn more information about the race, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts And Crafts#Wine#Charity#The Apple App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
KTSM

KTSM

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy