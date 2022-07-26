Fresno State: Power outage closes campus for the day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State announced Tuesday the campus will be closed for the day due to a power outage.

According to a Facebook post, it is unknown how long the outage will last. Fresno State closed the campus immediately in anticipation of rising temperatures.

In-person classes hosted through Continuing and Global Education are canceled for the rest of the day. However, online access to Canvas is still operational.

To view the full alert, please visit Fresno State’s website.