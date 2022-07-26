You can own the more than 100-year-old Sheridan Bed & Breakfast in Cudahy -- for $2.3 million

An iconic landmark in Cudahy is available for $2.3 million.

The Sheridan Bed & Breakfast, 5121 S. Lake Drive, opened in 1920 as The Sheridan Hotel.

Owner Lee Barczak said Lake Drive was at one point called Sheridan Road. A park nearby had the same name, which inspired the hotel's appellation.

Before Barczak and his wife, Jane Schilz, purchased the property in 2004, the previous owners changed the restaurant into The Fountain Blue. The previous owner also constructed a second building on the property in 1958, which focused on the then-popular motel concept, Schilz said.

Barczak said it’s his understanding the owners were told the hotel rooms on the second floor of the main building were dilapidated to the point where it would cost too much to renovate them up to code.

Barczak and Schilz chose to take on the challenge.

Couple wanted to create a European-style hotel and art-deco restaurant

In 2005, renovations began to create a small boutique European-style hotel and restaurant with an art deco theme.

“This was a complete gut job,” Barczak said, adding the total cost to revamp the property was $1.1 million.

The business reopened to the public on Aug. 27, 2007.

Seven hotel rooms were created on the second floor and called the Sheridan House. The couple converted 11 rooms of the motel building into five rooms for guests, a workout room, public bathrooms and an equipment storage room.

Those five guest rooms are named and styled after famed wine making regions, according to documentation on the property. Some examples include the Champagne (France) luxury room, the Mendoza (Argentina) room, which includes an ADA massage shower, the Tuscany (Italy) luxury guest room and the Rioja (Spain) luxury guest room.

The restaurant dining space includes a full commercial kitchen and dining space that seats 88 people. An outdoor seating area can accommodate an additional 84 guests. The outside area features a fire pit, fountain, flower and herb gardens.

There are two parking lots and four garages on site. Three garage spaces have individual garage doors and openers with the fourth space to be used as storage.

The property listing also references “a stunning, high-end” 1,400 square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residential unit on the third floor with access to a rooftop deck engineered for green roofing. Inside is Macchiato Pecan hardwood flooring, a laundry room and more. This space was formerly an attic.

In 2019 the Sheridan Bed & Breakfast became, in part, a small wedding venue

Barczak and Schilz chose to operate the business as a bed and breakfast, limiting the number of rooms they could utilize to eight. However, the rest are still usable for a future owner.

“We decided to limit it more because of the rules and regulations on bed and breakfasts,” Barczak said.

The restaurant closed in 2019 and instead became an event venue, operated by Schilz, for small weddings, dinners and bridal showers.

Sheridan’s will remain in operation until the business is transferred, Barczak said. Sheridan’s is licensed as a bed and breakfast with liquor and food licenses, according to the Shorewest listing , however none of those licenses are transferrable.

“It’s a beautiful facility and we hope it will be purchased by some party or parties that really want to bring it back and reopen to its full capabilities,” Barczak said.

The duo has been selling investment real estate over the last few years.

“We just decided at this point in our lives we want to dial down, scale down our business interests,” Barczak said.

The couple also owns the Neighborhood Theater Group which is comprised of the Avalon Theater and Times Cinema in Milwaukee plus the Rosebud Cinema in Wauwatosa. Barczyk also is president and founder of Morgan Kenwood Advisors, LLC , a financial planning and advisory company in Greendale.

