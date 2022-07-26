Auburn baseball is adding a 'Green Monster Terrace' to Plainsman Park, plus these upgrades

AUBURN — Upgrades to Auburn baseball's Plainsman Park approved by the Board of Trustees on Tuesday include a new "Green Monster Terrace" seating area, reminiscent of Fenway Park in Boston.

Three seating additions were approved: the section on top of the left field wall, a right field terrace above the new Josh Donaldson Hitting Lab and an expansion of stands along the first base line to feature premium seating, club space and more concessions. There will be expanded access to the ballpark along Donahue, which runs parallel to the first base line on the south side of the stadium.

In September 2021, the board approved initial developments to Plainsman Park, and in November, Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons, from Jackson, Mississippi, was approved to be the project architect.

The expansion comes on the heels of Auburn reaching the College World Series for the second time in the last four years. Coach Butch Thompson has led the program to new heights in eight seasons, and one of his priorities has been to enhance the home-field advantage – and initiative he calls "Operation Atmosphere." Auburn hosted an NCAA regional in June for the first time since 2010.

"With an already tremendous footprint of our ballpark, these enhancements will provide our fans with one-of-a-kind experiences in college baseball," Thompson said in a school release. "They will allow us to continue to put our best foot forward as a program and build on the current momentum.”

Plainsman Park opened in 1950 and was heavily renovated in 1996. The left field wall was modeled to be the same size as Fenway Park's famous 37-foot "Green Monster" in Boston.