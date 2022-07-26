Ballot instruction for governor confusing some Brevard readers; elections officials say it's not a problem

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

While some people have complained about potentially confusing ballot wording, state and Brevard County elections officials said the wording was mandated by the state.

With four options for Democratic governor candidates — Charlie Crist, Cadance Daniel, Nicole "Nikki" Fried and Robert L. Willis — mail-in ballots also show a position for lieutenant governor. However, it instructs voters to only vote for one candidate.

Pamela Castellana, chair of Brevard Democrats, said the way the ballots were written left her feeling concerned that voters might accidentally vote twice.

"I don't understand why lieutenant governor is even mentioned," she said.

In 2018, the ballots were written similarly, which she found "equally confusing."

"Why mention lieutenant governor at all during a primary?" she said. "It's a pretty big concern that voters will select two (candidates) even though the ballot says to select one, due to the confusing language."

Mark Ard, the external affairs director for the Florida Division of Elections, said he's unaware of any problems on the ballot or of any complaints filed to the division.

He noted the ballot seemed self-explanatory, meaning to vote for only one candidate. In this case, just one of the four candidates for governor.

Crist's and Fried's campaigns indicated on Monday that they were not aware of any issues.

Kimberly Boelzner, a spokesperson for Brevard's Supervisor of Elections Lori Scott, said they're mandated by Florida's uniform ballot rule to format the ballots in the way they were sent out.

"The way it is in Florida, you're voting for the governor," she said. "The governor selects the lieutenant governor."

She indicated the ballots are self-explanatory, saying, "(The ballot) says vote for one, so (voting for two) would be considered an overvote."

Brevard voter William J Schwarze said he just recently received his mail-in ballot and was "disturbed" to see the ballot showing two positions, governor and lieutenant governor, but instructions on voting for just one.

"You can bet your bottom dollar that some people will interpret that to mean that they need to vote for two people, a governor and a lieutenant governor," said Schwarze, who lives in Rockledge.

In the event of an overvote, the vote would not be counted.

The ballot would not be fully thrown out, only the vote for that particular race, said Wendy Link, Palm Beach County's supervisor of elections

If someone votes in person, they have an opportunity to spoil the ballot and redo their vote. However, if they vote by mail, the vote is anonymous, elections officials said.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY.

