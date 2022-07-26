Aaron Rodgers arrives for Packers training camp looking like he just stepped off the set of 'Con Air' in 1997

GREEN BAY - When everybody last fall was trying to guess who a long-haired Aaron Rodgers was going to dress up as for Halloween, Nicolas Cage in “Con Air” kept coming up.

Well, better late than never.

By coincidence or by careful coordination, Rodgers’ arrival ahead of Green Bay Packers training camp on Tuesday came with some serious Cage vibes. The hair was down, the ribbed white tank top tucked in, the guns out, the new tattoo not visible, the jeans belted ...

It was all very Cage as paroled Army Ranger Cameron Poe in the 1997 Jerry Bruckheimer action-thriller.

The Packers shared a photo of Rodgers and, for dramatic effect, a slow-motion video of him walking through the Lambeau Field parking lot. All that was missing was a wind machine and a soundtrack.

People on Twitter helped out with the latter. One person added the voiceover from the “Con Air” trailer to the video, you know, maybe to scare Minnesota Vikings fans this season:

"He’s a U.S. Ranger. Highly decorated. Did a little hell-raising when he was a kid but nothing serious. He’s defending his wife, got in a drunken brawl and he killed a guy. It could’ve happened to you or me.”

Somebody else thought what it need was Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy."

Where many saw Cage others saw former Creed lead singer Scott Stapp, who notably rocks a white tank in the video for “Higher” and also popped up as a popular Halloween costume guess. (Rodgers ultimately went with Keanu Reeves' character from the "John Wick" films.)

Either way, this year's ensemble was clearly a departure from last year’s training camp fashion statement when Rodgers sported an “NBA Jam”-style T-shirt depicting “Kevin’s Famous Chili” scene from “The Office,” one of Rodgers’ favorite shows.

After the much buzzed-about brown corduroy suit he wore to the "NFL Honors" ceremony in February, nothing about Rodgers' wardrobe choices for special occasions should really surprise Packers fans anymore.

