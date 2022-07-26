ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

See Kevin Hart make the most of his 'Me Time' with Mark Wahlberg in new Netflix comedy

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtKGz_0gtYBGMr00
Netflix/Saeed Adyani

Kevin Hart plays a devoted stay-at-home dad who gets a week away from the kids, thanks to his wife (Regina Hall), in the trailer to the new Netflix comedy Me Time.

The free week comes at the perfect time, when his over-the-top childhood friend, played by Mark Wahlberg, decides to go all out to celebrate his 44th birthday.

The birthday boy is quick to take the fish out of the water: He's shown taking a hesitant Hart to a nude beach, camping in the desert -- in which Hart's character gets tackled by a mama mountain lion -- and going wing-suit diving, the latter mostly accidentally.

The comedy hits Netflix on August 26.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 6

Bean Raub
3d ago

Can't wait to see it !!! I just love both those guys😊 I just watched the trailer it's funny as hell😂🤣

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Profanity#Film Star#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy