Upcoming events

BACK TO SCHOOL

Kicks for Kids New Sneakers and Socks Drive

GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club, a member of the 132-year-old General Federation of Women’s Clubs, is a local service organization working to improve lives in the local community. Drop off pairs of new sneakers and socks from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 29 at their third annual Kicks for Kids New Sneakers and Socks Drive for Kids’ Needs to help local children kick off the school year in comfort. Kids’ Needs of Englewood supplies up to six pairs of shoes over the year to each child in need. Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. For more information, visit www. gfwcrotondawest.org.

North Port Back-To-School Bash

Noon-6 p.m. July 30. Food trucks, live music, bounce houses, dunk tank, laser tag, bungee jump, rock wall and more. City on the Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. Hosted by The North Port Young Professionals. Proceeds will go to local North Port Schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms. The event will continue from 7 to 10 p.m. with live entertainment including the No Filter Band. Back-to-school supply donations are being accepted. https://northportyp.com/back-to-school-bash.

Port Charlotte Back-to-School

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida to bring the community some Back-to-School festivities. The event will include a food pantry, school supplies and goodie bags. There will be vendors for the community to visit with. DOH-Charlotte will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. The event will be from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 6 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailingFarrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or by calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.

Englewood Back-to-School Bash

The annual Englewood YMCA Back to School Bash will be from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 6 at SKY Academy Englewood, 871 S. River Road. The free event will be a drive-by distribution again this year with backpacks, school supplies and toiletries. During these hours, the Kids Needs closet will also be open at 272 S. Indiana Ave. for distribution of shoes, socks and underwear for students of all ages. For more information, call the YMCA at 941-475-1234.

CONCERTS

July

Maiden Cane with Dukes of Brinkley

July 29. Special guests Dukes of Brinkley will open the show at 6:30 p.m. Maiden Cane takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK or twistedfork.freshtix.com.

August

Dukes of Brinkley - A Tribute to Styx, Journey and more

7:30 p.m. Aug. 2. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Big Night Out - Friday Fest

5-9 p.m. Aug. 12. On the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. VanWezel.org.

Michael Buble

8 p.m. Aug. 13. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

The Alter Eagles

7:30 p.m. Aug. 16. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Dierks Bentley

7 p.m. Aug. 18. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.

Dwight Icenhower and The Blue Suede Review

7:30 p.m. Aug. 23. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Santana/Earth, Wind & Fire

7 p.m. Aug. 27. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

September

OneRepublic

7 p.m. Sept. 2. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Alex Lopez & The Xpress

7 p.m. Sept. 10. Marteeni's, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.

Scorpions with special guests Whitesnake

6:45 p.m. Sept. 14. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Jah Movement - Friday Fest

5-9 p.m. Sept. 16. On the lawn of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. VanWezel.org.

Lady Gaga

Sept. 17. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami. www.livenation.com.

Alice In Chains/Breaking Benjamin/Bush

5:30 p.m. Sept. 20. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Lizzo

8 p.m. Sept. 24. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Key Chorale - 'Equinox: A Celtic Celebration' featuring Foley’s All-Star Irish Band

4 p.m. Sept. 24. Church Of The Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota. https://keychorale.org.

Popa Chubby & Albert Castiglia

7 p.m. Sept. 30. Marteeni's, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.

October

Luke Bryan

7 p.m. Oct. 1. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Key Chorale - Magnificent Markovs

4 p.m. Oct. 2. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. https://keychorale.org.

The Smashing Pumpkins

6:30 p.m. Oct. 7. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Zac Brown Band

7 p.m. Oct. 8. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, 4802 U.S. 301, Tampa. www.midflorida.com.

Shawn Mendes

7 p.m. Oct. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Billy the Kid and The Regulators

7 p.m. Oct. 15. Marteeni's, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.

Greta Van Fleet

7 p.m. Oct. 26. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Travis Tritt and Chris Janson

7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.

Demi Lovato

8 p.m. Oct. 28. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Smash Mouth

9 p.m. Oct. 29. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.

November

Marc Anthony

8 p.m. Nov. 4. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Eliza Neals

7 p.m. Nov. 4. MarTeeni's, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. /www.thephoenixradio.com.

Here Come the Mummies

8 p.m. Nov. 4. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.

Reba McEntire

7:30 p.m. Nov. 11. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Curtis Salgado

7 p.m. Nov. 11. Marteeni's, 22400 Gleneagles Terrace, Port Charlotte. www.thephoenixradio.com.

Rocks! Aerosmith Tribute

7 p.m. Nov. 12. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

Mark Rom and the Magic Elixir Band

7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

Foreigner

8 p.m. Nov. 17. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.

Bonnie Raitt

8 p.m. Nov. 18. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.

Foreigner

8 p.m. Nov. 19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.

The Rat Pack Tribute

3 p.m. Nov. 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

Key Chorale - Mystics & Kings, with The Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company and Trainees

4 p.m. Nov. 27. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. https://keychorale.org.

December

Brett Young

8 p.m. Dec. 1. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Tony Orlando’s Christmas Show

8 p.m. Dec. 2. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.

Neil Zirconia

Dec. 3-4. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.x

John Tesh - ‘A Jazzy Swingin’ Christmas'

8 p.m. Dec. 8. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 South 1st St., Immokalee. 800-514-ETIX or www.moreinparadise.com.

Jason Bonham’s 'Led Zeppelin Evening'

8 p.m. Dec. 9. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

David Morin - Elvis tribute

Dec. 9-11. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

Michael D'Amore

Dec. 15. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

Key Chorale - 'A Holiday Season Spectacular' with the Venice Symphony

Dec. 16-17. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice, https://keychorale.org.

January

Atlantic City Blues Brothers

Jan. 6-8. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

'Moon River Tonight, the Andy Williams Story'

7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Created and Performed by Chuck Gillespie. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

Barely Manilow Tribute

7 p.m. Jan. 20. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

3 p.m. Jan. 21. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

Limeliters

7:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

February

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band

Feb. 1. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500 or www.amaliearena.com.

Katherine McPhee and David Foster

7:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.

Carrie Underwood

7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-2500, www.amaliearena.com or ticketmaster.com.

Neil Zirconia

Feb. 4-5. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

Beatles Vs Stones

7 p.m. Feb. 10. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

Andrew Martin - 'Forever Rod' a tribute to Rod Stewart

Feb. 10-12. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

The Highwaymen

7 p.m. Feb. 18. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

John Tuff and Friends

7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

Paisley Craze

7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

March

The Texas Tenors

7 p.m. March 4. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

The Rocket Man Show

3 p.m. March 5. A night of Elton John's greatest hits with Rus Anderson. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

'What a Night'

3 p.m. March 19. A high-powered performance event sweeping across four decades honoring 40 of the most revered chart-topping hits from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons and ABBA. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

David Morin - Elvis tribute

March 24-26. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

Alyssa LeMay

March 31. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

April

Michael D'Amore

April 13. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

Jimmy Mazz – Songs Across America

7:30 p.m. April 15. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen

7 p.m. April 28. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

THEATER

July

'Maytag Virgin'

Through July 31. A classic Southern love story. When the unflappable Jack Key moves in next door to the endearingly neurotic Lizzy Nash, sparks fly. Over time, neighborly nagging softens and a deeper connection emerges between the two forty-something high school teachers. As the leaves turn yellow and the months march on, kept secrets shake loose and the pair find themselves facing the same question: how do you know when you’re ready to live, and love again? Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'Rock & Roll Reignited With Not Fade Away'

Through Aug. 7. Inspired by the legendary music of artists like Buddy Holly, Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, and more, this new revue reignites rock and roll classics with sizzle, showmanship and style. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'The Wizard Of Oz'

Through Aug. 13. This family musical follows Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and Toto, too! Fly over the rainbow with Dorothy as she rides a twister into The Merry Old Land of Oz and learns that no matter how far our journeys take us, there’s no place like home. Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. www.BroadwayPalm.com or 239-278-4422.

'The Jersey Tenors - Part II'

Through Sept. 11. This opera/rock mash-up sensation blends iconic opera classics with Rock & Roll hits from artists like Queen, Journey, Elton John, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and Bon Jovi. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

August

'Smoke and Mirrors'

Aug. 3-21. Hamilton Orr will stop at nothing to get what he wants. A top Hollywood director, Hamilton comes up with deadly scheme to gain control over a multi-million-dollar film. He just needs to persuade the movie’s screenwriter, Clark, to get onboard. And make sure that Barbara, his wife, plays her part. When his plot doesn’t go as planned, Hamilton comes face-to-face with the wily local sheriff, Leroy. "Smoke and Mirrors" keeps the audience guessing (and laughing) until the end. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'Godspell, Jr.'

Aug. 4-7. Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on Stephen Schwartz’s first major musical theater offering that inspired a generation. Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. For more information, call 941-488-1115 or online at https://venicetheatre.org.

'The More You Know' - Florida Studio Theatre Improv performance

7:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'New York State of Mind- The Hits of Billy Joel with The Uptown Boys

Aug. 9-Oct. 2. With more than 40 years of cumulative work on some of Broadway’s biggest hits, The Uptown Boys use Billy Joel’s rich songbook as a way to share their stories of life, love and trying to make it in New York City. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'We’re Doomed' - Florida Studio Theatre Improv performance

7:30 p.m. Aug. 13, 20, 27 and Sept. 3, 17, 24. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'Assisted Living the Musical: The Tales Granny Will Never Tell'

3 p.m. Aug. 21. The show romps through the “best years of their lives” at Pelican Roost, an active senior living community, where 70-something is the new 20-something, only with looser skin. The place oozes with characters, each with unique answers to later-life’s questions. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

September

'Dead Man’s Cell Phone'

Sep. 7-25. While at a cafe, a man dies. But his cell phone will not stop ringing. The woman at the next table, Jean, picks up the cell phone and ends up in the middle of all his troubles, meet-ing his widow, Hermia, his mother Mrs. Gottlieb, and his mistress. Dead Man’s Cell Phone is a work about how we remember the dead and how that memorialization changes us. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

'Thank You for Being a Friend' - Florida Studio Theatre Improv performance

7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

'School of Rock'

Sept. 22-Oct. 2. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

October

'The Women'

Oct. 13-23. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

'You Know I Can’t Hear You When The Water Is Running'

Oct. 19-Nov. 6. "The Shock of Recognition" breaks in on a difference of opinion between Jack Barnsable, an earnest young dramatist, and Herb Miller, his matter-of-fact producer. A quarrel over taste develops, and a job-hunting actor, Richard Pawling, becomes involved. "The Footsteps of Doves," George and Harriet, who have been married for 25 years, come to a store to pick out a new bed or beds. They don’t get much sales effort from the salesman. Into the discussion comes a young blonde, Jill, who wants a big bed because she is all alone. "I’ll Be Home For Christmas" is light and humorous, but at its base it is serious and touching as it shows parents discussing the sex education of their almost adult children. "I’m Herbert" is a sketch about two old people sitting on a porch in rocking chairs and talking. Of course, they don’t know how funny they are. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

'Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story'

7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. "Buddy" tells the enduring tale of the musical icon’s meteoric rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22. In 18 short months, the Texas-born boy revolutionized the face of contemporary music influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.

November

'Disney Princess Party'

7 p.m. Nov. 2. Broadway’s Belle, Jasmine, Anna and Anastasia celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

'Pippin'

Nov. 10-20. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

'Spy Ninjas Live'

7 p.m. Nov. 11. With nearly 40 million YouTube subscribers and 400 million monthly viewers across its YouTube channels, the Spy Ninjas take their detective, martial arts and hacking skills from the screen to the stage. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. Macinnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827 or www.strazcenter.org.

'Chicago'

Nov. 29-30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

'Sleeping Indoors'

Nov. 30-Dec. 18. When literary reviewer Paul and his wife Nora invite a homeless man, Dwain, into their home for Christmas dinner, they don’t expect to be so charmed by him–or that his journal will be the incredible masterpiece that it is. As they exchange stories, preconceived notions are stripped away and true friendships develop. Can Dwain, whose art thrives in anonymity, be convinced to give up the only life he’s known for such comforts as sleeping indoors? Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

December

'Hamilton'

Dec. 13-24.'Hamilton' is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre — a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.

'My Fair Lady'

Dec. 13-15. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

January

'The Sound of Music'

Jan. 12-22. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

'The Outsider'

Jan. 18-Feb. 12. Ned Newley doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for … the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious satire that skewers politics and celebrates democracy. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

February

'Six The Musical'

Feb. 1-5. From Tudor Queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.

'Fiddler On The Roof'

Feb. 14-19. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.

'Rumors'

Feb. 16-26. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

'Pretty Woman'

Feb. 21-26. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.

March

'Dinner at the Flemmings'

March 8-April 2. At three separate dinner parties at the home of Henry Flemming, a fabulous private detective, several of his guests are mysteriously knocked off. In this comedy/mystery sequel to The Flemmings, Henry must try and figure out who is killing his guests before he and his wife have no friends left! Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

'Grease'

March 9-19. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

April

'Tootsie'

April 4-9. This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or online at www.bbmannpah.com.

'Crimes of the Heart'

April 20-30. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

'The Amateur Killer'

April 26-May 14. In this murder mystery thriller, Daniel is letting his personal history with Lucas affect their relationship. Daniel is directing the production of Adieu for the local Amateur Dramatic Society, but it’s his knowledge of Lucas’s affair with Natalie that will lead to murder. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

May

'Private Lives'

May 11-21. Cultural Park Theatre, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 239-772-5862 or www.culturalparktheater.com.

June

'Now and Then'

June 7-25. Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

FAIRS/FESTIVALS/EXPOS

Bolts Brew Fest

8 p.m. Aug. 5. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be hosting the 5th annual Bolts Brew Fest. The event will offer craft beers from a variety of different local craft breweries, oversized games, ThunderBug and more. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. ticketmaster.com.

Tikifest

Noon-9 p.m. Aug. 6. Authentic island music/dance in various locations throughout Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-8721 or www.fishermensvillage.com.

Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Races

Aug. 27. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park pool, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Applications are online at www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.

Pioneer Days Chalkfest

Aug. 28. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. There will be food, vendors and music. Chalk will be provided. www.englewoodpioneerdays.com.

Pioneer Days Festival and Parade

Sept. 3-5. This year’s Pioneer Days theme is “Back to the Future." Pioneer Park, 325 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, will be open noon -9 p.m. Sept. 3-4. The car show will take place on Dearborn Street from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 4. On Sept. 5, the park will open at 8 a.m. and the parade starts at 9 a.m. (rain or shine). The festivities end at 3 p.m. There will be contests, more live music, food and vendors. www.englewoodpioneerdays.com or www.facebook.com/englewoodpioneerdays.

Sarasota Rocktoberfest

Oct. 14-16. An authentic 3-day Oktoberfest experience coupled with fantastic live musical performances to downtown Sarasota in JD Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota. https://bit.ly/3uHIC98.

Taste of North Port Food & Fall Fest

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22. Food vendors, craft vendors, food trucks and more. Children's costume parade and contest at 1 p.m. City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port. https://tinyurl.com/y3frntjv.

Chalk Festival 'A Spirited Museum in Motion' & Pavement Music Festival

Oct. 28-31. Join us in costume for 'A Spirited Museum in Motion' as sculptors, 3-D illusion artists and pavement artists created an event unlike any other Chalk Festival in the past The Pavement Music Festival returns with a lineup from opening to close with a large tented seating area, food trucks, vendors and beverage spirits. Many interactive areas for guests such as the zombie field installation, pumpkin carving and arts and crafts tables, chalk areas and face painting for the young and young at heart. Venice Airport Festival Grounds, 610 Airport Ave. E., Venice. https://tinyurl.com/mtwcck4y.

Sarasota Medieval Fair

Nov. 5-27. Woods of Mallaranny, 29847 FL-70 E., Myakka City. www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com.

International Sand Sculpting Festival

Nov. 11-14. Artists converge on Siesta Key to compete in an amazing sand sculpting competition. Plus lessons, demonstration, live music and more. 948 Beach Road, Sarasota. www.siestakeycrystalclassic.com.

COMEDY

Tammy Pescatelli

July 27-30. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Dean Napolitano

Aug. 10-13. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Jimmie JJ Walker and John Salway

6:30 p.m. Aug. 12. A great night of comedy from Jimmie Walker followed by Nashville recording artist, John Salaway. The Twisted Fork, 2208 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-FORK or twistedfork.freshtix.com.

Jimmy Yang

8 p.m. Aug. 26. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, Fort Myers, 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.

Amy Schumer

Sept. 8. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Comedy For A Cause 2022

Sept. 9. It's the funniest, fundraiser around. Enjoy a delicious dinner while local business celebrities entertain with side-splitting improvisational antics. The silent auction, prize drawings and character photo spots will round out your evening. 6-9 p.m. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. 941-255-1022 or www.charlotteplayers.org.

Nikki Glaser

7 p.m. Sept. 9. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.

Greg Morton

Sept. 14-17. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Kevin Farley

Sept. 22-24. Visani. 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or online at www.visani.net.

David Spade

Sept. 24-25. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286 or https://tampatheatre.org.

Jerry Seinfeld

Sept. 30. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.

Preacher Lawson

Aug. 18-20. Visani, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941-629-9191 or www.visani.net.

Leanne Morgan

4 p.m. Oct. 16. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.VanWezel.org.

Andrew Dice Clay

Oct. 25-26. McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. 941-925-3869 or www.mccurdyscomedy.com.

Kevin Hart

Nov. 12. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.ticketsmaster.com.

Chelsea Handler

Nov. 17. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Kathy McSteen – Clowning Around Comedy Show

7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Clowning Around Comedy Show is a comedy circus where a carousel of Florida Comedy Network clowns invade Lemon Bay Playhouse once more! Don’t worry about pies or seltzer bottles, but watch out for pithy punchlines that knock you out. Headlining the show is Greater Miami Stand-Up Comedy and Visani Last Comic Standing winner, William “Rock the House” Lewis. There’s always a surprise or two in these adult, clean shows. Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. 941-475-6756 or www.lemonbayplayhouse.com.

Paul Reiser

7 p.m. Nov. 20. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

Bill Burr

Nov. 20. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. 239-948-7825 or https://hertzarena.com.

Daniel Tosh

7:30 p.m. Nov. 27. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

Taylor Tomlinson

7 p.m. Dec. 3. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW, 13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers. 239-481-4849 or www.bbmannpah.com.

Sal Vulcano

7 p.m. Dec. 3. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286 or https://tampatheatre.org.

Lewis Black

7 p.m. Dec. 11. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

Ron White

6 p.m., 9 p.m. Dec. 18. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Bobby Collins

7 p.m. Jan. 14. Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice. 941-218-3779 or https://veniceperformingartscenter.com.

Russell Peters

Jan. 29. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 866-388-4263 or www.seminolehardrocktampa.com.

Rita Rudner and Robert Klein

7:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. 941-263-6799 or www.vanwezel.org.

FARMERS MARKETS

Punta Gorda’s Downtown Farmers Market

8 a.m.-noon May-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays October-April. Located at the corner of Taylor and Olympia in downtown Punta Gorda. https://puntagordachamber.com/punta-gorda-farmers-market.

Punta Gorda History Park Sunday Market

Fresh produce, baked goods, plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, live music and more at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. www.facebook.com/historyparkmarket.

Happy Hour Marketplace

5-8 p.m. Fridays. Bailey Brothers Park on the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Virginia Avenue in Punta Gorda. The Happy Hour Marketplace will consist of a variety vendors, cultural activities, live music and more. www.facebook.com/HappyHourMarketplace.

Venice Farmers Market

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays April-September and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. October-March. City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., Venice. 941-445-9209 or https://thevenicefarmersmarket.org/site.

MISCELLANEOUS

Tampa Bay Comic Con

July 29-31. The convention features celebrity guests, programming, cosplay, games, exhibits, vendors along with activities for the whole family and more. Celebrity guests include William Shatner, Dean Cain, Summer Glau, Khary Payton, Paola Lazaro, Cheryl Gates McFadde and more. Tampa Bay Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa. https://tampabaycomicconvention.com.

Family Movie Night at CoolToday Park

Films will be shown on the scoreboard starting at 6 p.m. July 31: "Clifford The Big Red Dog" (2021). Tickets can be purchased at the CoolToday Park box office, 18800 W Villages Parkway, Wellen Park or call 941-413-5004. www.facebook.com/CoolTodayPark.

Your Chamber’s Got Talent

7 p.m. Aug. 4. Thirteen acts have been selected for “Your Chamber’s Got Talent” night at the Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The overall winner will be selected by a panel of five judges and you, the audience. The acts include: Gator Wilderness Camp School (music), David Obermeier (comedy), Salty Paws (music), Kaitlyn Carey (film), Rachel Struebing & Monica Babcock (music), Marianne Lilly (poetry), Zarita Mattox (singer), Jackie Stover & Team (dance), Deanna Peden (singer), Jimmy & The Ghost Flames (comedy), Benjamin Strunk (drummer), Whitney Grace (singer) and Isaac James (piano). Tickets are $25 plus fees and are available on www.gulftheater.org.

Old Time Comic Show

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 6. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.oldtimecomicshow.com.

'Trolls Live!'

Aug. 6-7. Get ready for a hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage. Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness. Hertz Arena, Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. www.trollslive.com.

Summer Circus Spectacular

Through Aug. 13. Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-360-7399 or ringling.org.

2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Aug. 18-21. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. www.usgymchampionships.com.

Psychic Medium John Edward

7 p.m. Aug. 18. Sanibel Harbour Marriott Resort & Spa, 17260 Harbour Point Drive, Fort Myers. https://johnedward.net/evolve.

Sarasota Young Professionals Summit

8 a.m.-noon Aug. 19. Carlisle Inn, 3727 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota. The YP Summit brings together local young professionals to hear from community leaders and network with peers. During this half-day event, attendees will learn new ways to grow personally and professionally, and one of the outstanding finalists will be recognized with the annual Young Profes. sarasotachamber.com.

'The Latest from Terry Guest'

6:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Playwright and Hermitage Artist Retreat Fellow Terry Guest will share selections from and discuss one of his exciting new projects. Behind Payne Mansion at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus,1534 Mound St., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

Bowling & Billiards

Aug. 20. The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association invites you to the 9th annual Bowling & Billiards event 6 p.m. at Bowland, 3192 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Registration for each bowler includes bowling, shoes, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Pool tournament will start at 8 p.m. Registration price is $45 per person for bowling, with teams up to six people, and $30 for pool tournament. Register at www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.

Spirit Fest

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug 20-21. A peaceful place for mind, body, spirit resources, events, news and ways to connect with others of like mind. There will be readers, merchandise, crystals, authors, artists and special guests. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. sanctuaryfl.com.

Summer Bazaar

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 20. George Mullen Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. A variety of vendors, art, crafts, artisans, food and more. www.facebook.com/localladiessouthflorida.

'Music’s Masterpieces'

6 p.m. Aug. 26. Film screening and discussion. Featuring the work of Hermitage Artist Retreat Fellow Hilan Warshaw, a filmmaker and musician whose work focuses on the lives and works of some of music’s most influential figures. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

NPC Mel Chancey Harbor Classic

Aug. 27. Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. www.chanceyfitness.com/npc-harbor-classic.

Kidz Fest 2022

Sept. 2-4. Over 40 waterslides and bounce houses, food trucks, obstacle courses, dance/foam party and more. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. www.facebook.com/BigBoyToyzExpo.

Grandparent’s Day social

6-8 p.m. Sept. 9. Grandparents or grandparent figures may bring children ages 4 and can enjoy crafts and goofy games followed by an ice cream party sponsored by North Port Culver's. Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The fee is $3 per person. Preregister at bit.ly/NPGrandparentsDay or call 941-429-PARK (7275) and select option 2.

Sarasota Opera Food and Wine Festival

1-4 p.m. Sept. 17. The Sarasota Opera Food and Wine Festival (formerly Taste of Downtown) will take place at Sarasota Opera House. Area restaurants will gather to serve tasty bites, wine and other treats as a benefit for Sarasota Youth Opera. Throughout the event, there will be performances from the Youth Opera chorus and Sarasota Opera artists, as well as raffles and other activities. Tickets can be purchased at www.sarasotaopera.org/foodandwinefest, at the box office at 61 N. Pineapple Ave.,, Sarasota or call 941-328-1300. All proceeds go to support the Youth Opera program.

Mother & Son Night

6-8 p.m. Sept. 23. North Port's annual Mother & Son Night will be at the Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave., North Port. Try archery, fire building and challenge mom to outdoor games. Attendees can cook their dinners, snacks and dessert over the fire they help build. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother figures are all welcome. It's $20 per couple and $10 per additional person. Preregistration is required and open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade at bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight.

Tour de North Port

Oct. 23. Registration is now open for this fun, organized, on-road scenic bicycle ride with routes of 15, 35 or 65 miles that travel through some of North Port’s most beautiful, natural settings. The Tour de North Port is not a race. Doors open at 7 a.m. for check-in and breakfast, with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St., North Port. Register online at www.peoplefortrees.com.

'Artful Lobster'

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12. This signature event raises valuable funds for the Hermitage Artist Retreat’s artist residency program. 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. HermitageArtistRetreat.org/ArtfulLobster2022.

Englewood Beach Waterfest

Nov. 18-20. The 2022 Englewood Beach Waterfest at various locations throughout Englewood. https://englewoodbeachwaterfest.com.

The Wonderland of Lights & Santa’s Playland

Dec. 2-25. Family-friendly holiday drive-thru experience. Enjoy a plethora of festive pageantry as you journey through more than a mile of spectacular light display and holiday wonder. Following the drive through experience, guests can stroll through Santa’s Playland filled with gift ideas from local vendors, food and treats, fun activities for the whole family, get photos with the man himself, Santa Claus and more.6-9 p.m. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. https://thewonderlandoflights.com.

Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner

6-8:30 p.m. April 16. On the grounds of The Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. This elegant dinner heralds the jury-selected recipient of this prestigious prize, which will be awarded in the discipline of visual art in 2023. HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

Music in the Park

Enjoy the live music and food trucks from 4-6 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, January-May at History Park, 501 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. In lieu of admission fees, the Punta Gorda Historical Society requests donations for the ongoing maintenance of the four History Park buildings. Bring your own chair and beverage. 262-442-0709 or www.puntagordahistory.com.

'Downtown Punta Gorda Experience'

Third Thursday of each month. 5:30 p.m. Experience all that downtown Punta Gorda has to offer. The information area will be set up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Hector Park, across from the Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. 941-639-3720 or https://puntagordachamber.com.

Writers on the Air

WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, "Writers on the Air" each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 Tamiami Trail, North Port. 941-223-1262.

EXHIBITS/ART SHOWS

'Now & Then'

July 29-Aug. 18. Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice. 941-485-7136 or www.veniceartcenter.com.

'Cheeseburger in Paradise'

Through July 30. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

'Colonial Contours'

Aug. 5-28. Works of Martha De la Cruz representing the Dominican Republic and Dimithry Victor representing Haiti. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers. 239-939-2787 or www.artinlee.org/event/colonialcontours.

'Creative Abled'

Aug. 6-27. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

'SHARKS: On Assignment with Brian Skerry’ Exhibition'

Through Aug. 7. You have the opportunity to come face-to-face or, rather, face-to-nose with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring predators in the new photography exhibition. Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. 941-388-4441 or sarasotamote.org.

Sea Grape Gallery Artists of Months July-August exhibits

Through Sept. 1 Barbara Albin, acrylics, and Marlene Jones, horsehair and raku potter. Sea Grape Gallery, 113 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. 941-575-1718.

'Flora Imaginaria: The Flower in Contemporary Photography'

Through Sept. 25. Exhibition celebrates the beauty and diversity of flowers through the art of contemporary photography. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound St, Sarasota. 941-366-5731 or https://selby.org.

'True Colors'

Sept. 5-Oct. 7. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

'Black & White'

Oct. 10-Nov. 4. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

'Me and My Shadow'

Nov. 7-Dec. 9. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

Holiday Show

Dec. 12-Jan. 6. North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, North Port. 941-423-6460 or www.northportartcenter.org.

*events subject to change.