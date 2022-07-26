Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Del McCoury nominated for 2022 Bluegrass Music Awards

The International Bluegrass Music Association announced Bluegrass Music Awards nominees Tuesday.

Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Po' Ramblin' Boys and more earned nods for the 2022 ceremony.

The association also confirmed the 2022 Bluegrass Music Call of Fame class.

Nominees for the 2022 Bluegrass Music Awards include red-hot newcomers alongside tried-and-true lifetime pickers.

Modern firebrand Billy Strings, fast-playing songwriter Molly Tuttle, living legend Del McCoury, traditional bluegrass band Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, award-winning outfit Sister Sadie and more earned nominations for the annual show, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced Tuesday.

The 2022 Bluegrass Music Awards take place Sept. 29 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tuttle, Strings, McCoury, Po' Ramblin' Boys and Sister Sadie compete for Entertainer of the Year, top prize awarded by the association. Strings took home the honor in 2021; Sister Sadie scored Entertainer of the Year in 2020.

Strings — a leading artist figure among today's bluegrass players — also competes in Instrumental Group of the Year, Song of the Year, Instrumental Recording of the Year, Guitar Player of the Year and Album of the Year, largely behind his 2021 full-length "Renewal."

Tuttle and her ace band Golden Highway earn its first Entertainer of the Year nomination, as well as a nod for Album of the Year behind 2022 release "Crooked Tree."

A Bluegrass Music Hall of Famer, McCoury and his band earned additional nods for Vocal Group of the Year, Collaborative Recording of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Additionally, the association confirmed Tuesday that the 2022 Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame class includes multi-instrumentalist Norman Blake, broadcaster Paul "Moon" Mullins and singer-songwriter Peter Rowan.

This year, a handful of Distinguished Achievement Award recipients plan to be celebrated at the ceremony. Recognized for each's contribution to bluegrass music, the honorees include longtime touring group Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, flatpicker Dan Crary, roots organization Dan Crary, banjo musician Steve Huber and online educators Peghead Nation.

See a full list of 2022 Bluegrass Music Awards nominees at ibma.org.