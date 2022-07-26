Search for missing Lincoln man that may have impaired judgment canceled

LINCOLN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — UPDATE (7/27): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled the search for Don Strickland, a man who had not been seen since Monday morning in Lincoln.

No other information has been revealed at this time.

—

ORIGINAL (7/26): Authorities in Talladega County are asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Lincoln.

Don Strickland, 69, was last seen Monday morning around 9 a.m. in the area of Stemley Road in Lincoln. He is believed to be driving in a silver 2021 Toyota Tacoma SR with Alabama tags “61GJ559.”

Strickland is described as being 5’9″ and weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and red hair. Authorities also say he may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

If you have any information on Strickland’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 205-763-4070 or call 911.

